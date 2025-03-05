Previous
Jemima's turn today by 365anne
Photo 3074

Jemima's turn today

Another stowaway in my pocket this morning! I caught her taking a shot of me as I was looking at the river on this lovely blue-sky day! She chose a rather risky perch but managed not to fall in the river
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Anne

