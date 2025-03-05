Sign up
Previous
Photo 3074
Jemima's turn today
Another stowaway in my pocket this morning! I caught her taking a shot of me as I was looking at the river on this lovely blue-sky day! She chose a rather risky perch but managed not to fall in the river
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3144
photos
65
followers
48
following
842% complete
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
