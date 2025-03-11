Previous
Next
Hmmmm by 365anne
Photo 3080

Hmmmm

Robin couldn't quite believe this sign so climbed up for a closer look - it still said the same from that angle! (I do have a permit to walk this lake!)
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact