Photo 3090
Well, that's odd
The case of the mysterious black thumb.......
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
3
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3160
photos
66
followers
49
following
846% complete
3090
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd March 2025 6:32pm
JackieR
ace
Covid-Thumb or gardening??
March 23rd, 2025
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Never heard of Covid thumb? No idea why it's gone this colour - no injury or damage done. 'Tis a mystery
March 23rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
There was COVID toe that looked like this
March 23rd, 2025
