Previous
Photo 3091
End of an era.....
Today, finally after 2 and a half years - the sale of my late father's apartment completes. A few essentials for the new owner. I hope she is very happy there. A bittersweet moment for me.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
0
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3091
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th March 2025 10:39am
