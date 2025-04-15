Previous
Why, oh why?? by 365anne
Photo 3114

Why, oh why??

This had been done to a tree round the lake that I regularly walk. Why do people have to damage these lovely trees?????
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Looks like insect bore damage to me.
April 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact