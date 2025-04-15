Sign up
Previous
Photo 3114
Why, oh why??
This had been done to a tree round the lake that I regularly walk. Why do people have to damage these lovely trees?????
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3184
photos
67
followers
50
following
853% complete
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th April 2025 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
JackieR
ace
Looks like insect bore damage to me.
April 15th, 2025
