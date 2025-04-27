Sign up
Previous
Photo 3126
Today’s reveal
This is what I photographed for the darkroom challenge on Thursday. In that shot was the throttle or brake pedal and some pipes!
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
0
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3196
photos
67
followers
50
following
856% complete
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th April 2025 3:02pm
Tags
darkroom-pov
