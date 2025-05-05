Previous
VE day Celebrations by 365anne
Photo 3133

VE day Celebrations

The town's clever crafters have been doing there thing again. This is just one of the lovely creations that are adorning our town
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography.
858% complete

