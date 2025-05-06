Previous
Early morning workers by 365anne
Photo 3134

Early morning workers

We are having our driveway widened and a new dropped kerb being put in. They were working at 8.00am this morning!
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
It looks a good practical change - and it gives you a photo for today too!
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact