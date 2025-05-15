Sign up
Previous
Photo 3143
All that is left
I went for a walk from the campsite this afternoon and found this ruin of a little church. This front wall is all that is left of it now
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
1
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3213
photos
67
followers
50
following
861% complete
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th May 2025 2:52pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful find, pic!
May 15th, 2025
