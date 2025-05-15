Previous
All that is left by 365anne
All that is left

I went for a walk from the campsite this afternoon and found this ruin of a little church. This front wall is all that is left of it now
Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful find, pic!
May 15th, 2025  
