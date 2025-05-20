Previous
Water is low by 365anne
Photo 3148

Water is low

At the base of the tree you can see how low the water is by the length of root that is now visible. We have had no rain for many weeks now and it is beginning to show
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
862% complete

Photo Details

