Such a lovely son by 365anne
Photo 3153

Such a lovely son

My lovely son went out with his Support Worker today and came home with this lovely bunch of tulips because I have been in a lot of pain with my knees this week. Such a caring man
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Anne

