30 days wild 3 by 365anne
Photo 3160

30 days wild 3

Another day, another footpath! Not what I had planned for today but when I walked Cookie this morning her cat-brother came too so had to change destination as he has zero road sense!
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography.
