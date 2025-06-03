Sign up
Photo 3160
30 days wild 3
Another day, another footpath! Not what I had planned for today but when I walked Cookie this morning her cat-brother came too so had to change destination as he has zero road sense!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd June 2025 8:03am
Tags
30dw-2025
