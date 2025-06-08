Previous
30 days wild 8 by 365anne
Photo 3165

30 days wild 8

I was so pleased to find this today, have seen lots of people post pictures of these, never seen one in real life! A ladybird pupa/larva
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Anne

