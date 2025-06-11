Previous
30 Days Wild 10 by 365anne
Photo 3168

30 Days Wild 10

I think this is a magpie feather. I would love to get a photo of a bird - but this will have to suffice for now!
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Anne

Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
