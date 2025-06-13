Previous
30 days wild day 13 by 365anne
Photo 3170

30 days wild day 13

Not sure what is wrong with our Buddlia this year - looks very unwell. An orange ladybird tonight
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Anne

Lesley ace
Hmm it does look strange. Fingers crossed it’s just down to our unusual weather this year
June 13th, 2025  
