30 days wild - day 18 by 365anne
Photo 3175

30 days wild - day 18

When I woke up this morning in the motorhome this pigeon was strutting around on our skylight!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Joan Robillard ace
Good thing he wasn't messing it up.
June 18th, 2025  
Anne ace
@joansmor hmmm, we can’t get on the roof to see if anything was left behind!!
June 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
tap dancing???
June 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Haha good that you had your camera handy. It looks like it’s walking on air!
June 18th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Generous of it to give you a photo opp!
June 18th, 2025  
