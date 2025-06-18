Sign up
Previous
Photo 3175
30 days wild - day 18
When I woke up this morning in the motorhome this pigeon was strutting around on our skylight!
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
5
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3245
photos
66
followers
49
following
869% complete
3175
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th June 2025 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dw-2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good thing he wasn't messing it up.
June 18th, 2025
Anne
ace
@joansmor
hmmm, we can’t get on the roof to see if anything was left behind!!
June 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
tap dancing???
June 18th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Haha good that you had your camera handy. It looks like it’s walking on air!
June 18th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Generous of it to give you a photo opp!
June 18th, 2025
