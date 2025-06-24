Previous
Photo 3181

30 days wild - day 24

Such a big drop in the water level - the water is usually where I was standing - so a 6-8 feet change. We have had no significant rain for several months now - nature or climate change??
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
