Photo 3187
30 days wild - day 30
Hard to believe that a whole month has gone by! I loved the blue of the sky and the purple of the haze of ?weeds? growing on the roadside
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Tags
30dw-2025
@quetpurplehaze21
I thought of you Hazel when I saw this bank of purple flowers this morning - they were truly a "quiet purple haze" beside the road!
June 30th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@365anne
Such a lovely thought and comment thank you Anne. I do appreciate it. I cannot identify your flowers but they make a beautiful final contribution to 30 days wild!
June 30th, 2025
Such a lovely thought and comment thank you Anne. I do appreciate it. I cannot identify your flowers but they make a beautiful final contribution to 30 days wild!