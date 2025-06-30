Previous
30 days wild - day 30 by 365anne
Photo 3187

30 days wild - day 30

Hard to believe that a whole month has gone by! I loved the blue of the sky and the purple of the haze of ?weeds? growing on the roadside
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
@quetpurplehaze21 I thought of you Hazel when I saw this bank of purple flowers this morning - they were truly a "quiet purple haze" beside the road!
June 30th, 2025  
Hazel ace
@365anne

Such a lovely thought and comment thank you Anne. I do appreciate it. I cannot identify your flowers but they make a beautiful final contribution to 30 days wild!
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact