Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3191
Single water lily flower
One lovely flower on this lilypad, a bit too far away really but only had my phone with me
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3261
photos
66
followers
49
following
874% complete
View this month »
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th July 2025 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
A lot of muck in that pond, making the flower all the prettier.
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close