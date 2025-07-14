Previous
Iconic view of my local town by 365anne
Iconic view of my local town

St. Ives in Cambridgeshire is a very pretty market town. The bridge has a chapel on it which is very rare, only a few like this in the country
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Anne

