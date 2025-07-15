Previous
St Ives - again by 365anne
St Ives - again

This shot is taken with the camera moved slightly to the right so the chapel is not visible but the rest of the Quay is. There are often a variety of boats moored along the quayside, unusual that there were none yesterday.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Anne

@365anne
JackieR ace
Looks a lovely place to visit
July 15th, 2025  
