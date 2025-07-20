Previous
Water levels by 365anne
Photo 3204

Water levels

I have never seen the local lake so empty. These sand banks cannot usually be seen but now are making sizable islands. Even with the rain we have had over the last week
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
