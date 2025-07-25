The Bridge, St Ives, Cambridgeshire

On 14th and 15th July I posted photos of the Quay in St Ives, one had a side view of the chapel on the bridge. Here is the bridge taken from the Quay. This weekend the town is celebrating 600 years of the bridge being there. The bridge dates back to the 15th Century and is one of only 4 in the country that have a chapel on them. Over the years the chapel was added to and became two stories high. In the 1930s the second story was removed and this is how it looks today. The chapel is dedicated to St. Leodgar and was consecrated in 1426