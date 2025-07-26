Previous
Battle for the Bridge by 365anne
Photo 3209

Battle for the Bridge

To mark the 600th anniversary of the town bridge there was a re-enactment battle between the Roundheads and the Cavaliers for possession of the bridge, it ended with the bridge being "blown up"!!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact