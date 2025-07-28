Previous
Underside…… by 365anne
Photo 3211

Underside……

This moth was on the outside of the window when I went to bed a couple of nights ago. I tried to catch it to see what the top side looked like and maybe identify it, but it was too quick and flew off into the night.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact