So many caterpillars! by 365anne
So many caterpillars!

These were on a branch of the oak tree - the branch was stripped bare!
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Creepy-but great capture
August 4th, 2025  
