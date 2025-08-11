Sign up
Previous
Photo 3222
Recycling garden
More of the garden with the windmill in. This has been a project between our town Museum and a local Special Needs School. Good examples of recycled items used to decorate part of the town.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
1
0
3222
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th August 2025 12:56pm
JackieR
ace
What a great idea and space
August 11th, 2025
