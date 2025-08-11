Previous
Recycling garden by 365anne
Recycling garden

More of the garden with the windmill in. This has been a project between our town Museum and a local Special Needs School. Good examples of recycled items used to decorate part of the town.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Anne

Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
JackieR ace
What a great idea and space
August 11th, 2025  
