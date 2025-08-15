Previous
Rutland Water by 365anne
Rutland Water

I stood here for the two minutes silence for VJ Day reflecting on my Grandfather who spent WW2 in Changi Jail in Singapore after being captured by the Japanese. He came home home, but was a changed man.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

