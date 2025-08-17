Previous
Camper for one?? by 365anne
Photo 3228

Camper for one??

This dinky little VW camper was at the gates of the campsite we were staying on. Used for advertising and I guess judging by the stickers in the front window goes to vintage car rallies and shows too!
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Anne

