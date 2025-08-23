Previous
Under we go...... by 365anne
Under we go......

A couple of weeks ago I posted some photos of St Ives bridge, today I went on an electric boat trip so this is a "boater's eye" view of it!
Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Doesn't look sunny for your trip
August 23rd, 2025  
