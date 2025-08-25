Previous
An eel pass by 365anne
An eel pass

The green ladder type thing in this photo is actually an eel pass to allow eels to move onto the next part of the river avoiding the adjacent weir and lock. Apparently eels can live for several hours out of water hence they can use the pass
Anne

