Previous
Photo 3238
Season on the cusp of change
Although we are still in August for a few more days, it really feels like Autumn is so close now. I liked how this bush had green leaves, changing leaves and the red haws too. Works for this week's prompt in The Darkroom too!
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Tags
darkroom-change
