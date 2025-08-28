Previous
Season on the cusp of change by 365anne
Season on the cusp of change

Although we are still in August for a few more days, it really feels like Autumn is so close now. I liked how this bush had green leaves, changing leaves and the red haws too. Works for this week's prompt in The Darkroom too!
Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
