Previous
Photo 3246
Bungay Castle
There was very little left of the actual castle and most of that was shrouded in plastic as there is some restoration going on. Lovely little cafe here though, with Martin standing guard!
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3316
photos
64
followers
49
following
889% complete
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th September 2025 11:52am
