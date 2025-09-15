Sign up
Previous
Photo 3250
A Norfolk Wherry
This lovely old boat was moored on my walk to the windmill water pump today
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3320
photos
64
followers
49
following
890% complete
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th September 2025 12:50pm
John Falconer
ace
Great composition and image
September 15th, 2025
