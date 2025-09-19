Previous
First slower-cooker batch cook of Autumn by 365anne
Photo 3252

First slower-cooker batch cook of Autumn

19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
thats a very autumnal looking meal
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact