Previous
Distortion by 365anne
Photo 3259

Distortion

This week over in The Darkroom we are working on using distortion through glass. I have looked at the work of Suzanne Saroff and tried to follow her example. More on thedarkroom
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact