Photo 3259
Distortion
This week over in The Darkroom we are working on using distortion through glass. I have looked at the work of Suzanne Saroff and tried to follow her example.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Album
365
Camera
KODAK PIXPRO AZ255
Taken
23rd September 2025 2:50pm
Tags
darkroom-distort
