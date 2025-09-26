Sign up
Previous
Photo 3260
Fun Friday 😵💫
I had my knee replaced this morning. Won’t be out and about with my camera for a little while
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3330
photos
64
followers
49
following
893% complete
View this month »
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th September 2025 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Lots of still lifes then.
Take pain meds, no vacuuming or ironing or supermarket shopping for at least 12-18 months.
All the best for a speedy recovery ☺️ x
September 26th, 2025
