Fun Friday 😵‍💫 by 365anne
Photo 3260

Fun Friday 😵‍💫

I had my knee replaced this morning. Won’t be out and about with my camera for a little while
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Anne

JackieR ace
Lots of still lifes then.

Take pain meds, no vacuuming or ironing or supermarket shopping for at least 12-18 months.

All the best for a speedy recovery ☺️ x
September 26th, 2025  
