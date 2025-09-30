Previous
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! by 365anne
Photo 3264

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Husband cooked his first roast chicken dinner tonight. With a few shouted guidelines to help along the way!
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
Looks delicious and nicely presented
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact