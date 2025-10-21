Previous
Autumn rolls in by 365anne
Photo 3274

Autumn rolls in

This photo does not do justice to the beautiful colours on this tree!
Sorry for long absence - not been out and about very much!
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Anne

JackieR ace
Glad to see that you're getting out, hopefully knee recovering well
October 21st, 2025  
