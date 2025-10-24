Previous
A natural work of art by 365anne
A natural work of art

I noticed this clump of moss when I went out to the bin the other day. Today in the wind it had moved so I picked it up to see what it was - an amazingly built little nest! I think possibly a Wren
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
