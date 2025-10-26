Sign up
Photo 3276
Cold, wet and dark
so a good day for some creativity. First day after turning our clocks back one hour in the UK - I really dont do well in this dark season now. Roll on January!!
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Anne
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th October 2025 4:13pm
