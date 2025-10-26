Previous
Cold, wet and dark by 365anne
Photo 3276

Cold, wet and dark

so a good day for some creativity. First day after turning our clocks back one hour in the UK - I really dont do well in this dark season now. Roll on January!!
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
897% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact