Previous
Photo 3278
Indoor Autumn
I'm glad I bought this - before I knew about having my knee replaced. At least I can enjoy something of the Autumn colours!
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
0
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th October 2025 2:29pm
