Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3293
Cookie
Coffee with my walking buddy this morning!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3363
photos
63
followers
50
following
902% complete
View this month »
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th November 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Desi
She's gorgeous!
November 28th, 2025
Anne
ace
@seacreature
She really is Desi! I have walker her for 10 years and miss her while I’m waiting to get my mobility back following knee replacement surgery. We can both stagger to the local coffee shop now!
November 28th, 2025
Desi
@365anne
So glad you are able to stagger to the local coffee shop together now. I used to look after a friend's goldie when they went away. Ten times the size of my pack of yorkies, but they all got on so well when Ash came to stay.
November 28th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I'm so pleased you're out and about dog walking.
November 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close