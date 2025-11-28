Previous
Cookie

Coffee with my walking buddy this morning!
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Anne

Desi
She's gorgeous!
November 28th, 2025  
Anne ace
@seacreature She really is Desi! I have walker her for 10 years and miss her while I’m waiting to get my mobility back following knee replacement surgery. We can both stagger to the local coffee shop now!
November 28th, 2025  
Desi
@365anne So glad you are able to stagger to the local coffee shop together now. I used to look after a friend's goldie when they went away. Ten times the size of my pack of yorkies, but they all got on so well when Ash came to stay.
November 28th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I'm so pleased you're out and about dog walking.
November 28th, 2025  
