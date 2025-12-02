Previous
Garden make-over 1 by 365anne
Photo 3295

Garden make-over 1

We are having our front garden completely redone. This is not quite the "before" shot as I forgot to take a picture of it before the guys started work! More to follow......
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
902% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact