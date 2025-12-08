Previous
Creative Cafe by 365anne
Photo 3299

Creative Cafe

I help run a Creative Cafe every month at our local museum and was able to go back today after missing two months. We made Christmas decorations, great fun and very simple to do. It was lovely to see everyone again
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact