Photo 3299
Creative Cafe
I help run a Creative Cafe every month at our local museum and was able to go back today after missing two months. We made Christmas decorations, great fun and very simple to do. It was lovely to see everyone again
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
