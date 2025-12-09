Previous
Christmas Wreaths 1 by 365anne
Photo 3300

Christmas Wreaths 1

As part of the decoration of the Church for Christmas people were invited to create a wreath. This one was created by the Foodbank which operate as part of our Church. A short series will follow......
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
JackieR ace
A lovely set of wreaths, did you make one???
December 12th, 2025  
Anne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Nope, no inspiration!
December 12th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@365anne 😄
December 12th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's quite clever!
December 13th, 2025  
Anne ace
@olivetreeann And topical as it came from the Foodbank!
December 14th, 2025  
