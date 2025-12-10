Previous
Next
Christmas Wreaths 2 by 365anne
Photo 3301

Christmas Wreaths 2

10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty!
December 13th, 2025  
Anne ace
@olivetreeann Christmas colours in this one too!
December 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact