Meet Bear by 365anne
Photo 3311

Meet Bear

My son and family have recently got a black Cocker Spaniel pup called Bear. We "Bear sat" today while they all went out for a meal. Safe to say we got "Bear-ed"!!
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Anne

Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
JackieR ace
Exhausting
December 20th, 2025  
