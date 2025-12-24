Previous
Christmas Eve by 365anne
Christmas Eve

My son, daughter-in-law and the three grandchildren came over this morning as we dont see them on Christmas Day. The children's toys kept the parents amused for ages!!
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

