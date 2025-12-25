Sign up
Photo 3316
Merry Christmas!
Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas. Thanks for all your lovely comments and likes over the year, all are much appreciated.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
1
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
3386
photos
63
followers
50
following
908% complete
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th December 2025 10:16am
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely - Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2025
